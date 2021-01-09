A former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, was on Saturday absent when Governor Abdullahi Ganduje paid a condolence visit to his family over the death of Mr Kwankwaso’s father.

Musa Saleh-Kwankwaso died on December 25, 2020, after a brief illness. He was 93.

Until his death, he was the ‘Makama of Karaye’ and kingmaker in the Karaye Emirate Council, one of the four emirates controversially created by Mr Ganduje.

Messrs Ganduje and Kwankwaso have had political differences over the years.

Visit

Governor Ganduje’s spokesperson, Abba Anwar, in a statement on Saturday, said his principal, after returning from Dubai, visited the family of the deceased but “was not able to meet the former governor at the time of the visit.”

The governor was out of the country when the traditional ruler died, thus, delaying the condolence visit, he added.

Mr Anwar said Mr Ganduje alongside members of his cabinet, visited the residence at Kwankwaso town in Madobi local government area.

He said the governor was received by his Commissioner for Rural Development, Musa Iliasu-Kwankwaso, and the village head of Kwankwaso, Baba Musa- Kwankwaso, a younger brother to the former governor.

While condoling the families, the governor reportedly said: “We lost a very caring father who has blessed years before his return to Allah. May Allah forgive his soul and continue to shower blessings on him.”

He added that, “Our late father was a complete gentleman, very patient, just leader, focused and committed leader. That was why he was praised by all his people and even beyond.”

The governor also promised to retain the traditional title held by the deceased before his death in the (Kwankwaso) family “following request to do so by one of the sons of the late kingmaker”.

“Responding to the request put forth by the village head, a junior brother to the former governor Kwankwaso, on being magnanimous to the family and leaving the position of the late Madaki of Karaye with the family, Governor Ganduje promised that there is no need for the request, because this house deserves everything from us. We always respect this house,” Mr Anwar quoted his principal as saying in the statement.

“Whatever is associated with this great family, because of the late father, and the Village Head, Baaba Musa Kwankwaso, we must take it with utmost care and importance,” the governor added.

In his brief remarks, the village head expressed how the family was delighted over the visit.

Muhammad Ali, the personal aide to Mr Kwankwaso, did not respond to PREMIUM TIMES‘ calls requesting comments on why his principal was absent during the governor’s visit.

The governor was accompanied during the visit by the majority leader, House of Representatives, Alassan Ado-Doguwa; State Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Abbas; party chieftain, Nasiru Aliko-Koki, among others.