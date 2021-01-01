Kwara State Governor, Abdulrazaq

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated the people of the state on the dawn of another Gregorian Year 2021, calling for concerted efforts and collaboration between government and the people to build a truly greater country.

He also among others promised to push harder this year for sustainable and inclusive growth and give more attention to the vulnerable and the poor in the state. This is contained in a press statement issued by his Chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.

According to the statement, “I join our compatriots in Kwara State and across the country to welcome another year.

“It is indeed a time to congratulate one another for surviving the outgone year which, no thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic, shook human civilisation to its foundation.

” While COVID-19 and the economic crisis are still with us, there are glimmers of hope that the worst is behind us. It is, therefore, a time to rebuild our world,” he said in a statement.

“In Kwara State, our administration will push harder the efforts to reposition the state for sustainable and inclusive growth.

“We will continue to pay special attention to the vulnerable and the poor, which has stood us out, while our investments in basic amenities will continue within available resources.

“We will invest more in the legitimate dreams and aspirations of our youths. We will continue to respect the rights of every individual while hoping that differences will be kept within decent limits without anyone resorting to activities that could threaten public peace.

” Fake news wrought heavy damage on the country in the outgoing year. Kwara State Government calls for everyone to avoid a repeat in the interest of all.

“Our administration calls for every stakeholder to agree to a common agenda for growth and commit to rebuilding Kwara and make it work for all.

“I wish everyone a more prosperous New Year.”

Vanguard News Nigeria