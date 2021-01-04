A file photo of Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has dissolved his cabinet with effect from December 31, 2020.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Ilorin, the state capital.

“His Excellency especially commends the honourable cabinet members for their contributions to the development of the state while also wishing them the best in their future endeavours,” Ajakaye said in the statement.

However, the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Mamman Jubril, retained his position in the State Executive Council.

Governor Abdulrazaq also directed the former cabinet members to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.

The cabinet members who were sworn in on December 14, 2019, comprise at least 56.25% female, the statement noted.

According to the governor’s chief press secretary, this was remarkably the most gender-friendly cabinet on the African continent.

The cabinet also had the youngest commissioner in Nigeria.

Governor Abdulrasaq relieved the members of his cabinet a year after they were inaugurated into office.

He contested the Kwara State governorship election in March 2019 and won on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor polled 331,546 votes to beat his closest rival, Razak Atunwa, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who secured a total of 114,754 votes to emerge second.

He succeeded former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed who was in office between May 2011 and May 2019.