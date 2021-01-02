By Adekunle Jimoh, Ilorin

A monarch in Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State, Oba Ajibola Ademola Julius has invited Dangote Group of Companies, Flour Mills Nigeria Plc, Femtec ICT to come and establish branches in his domain.

Oba Ajibola, an industrialist, who is the Olusin of Ijara-Isin, urged management of an Ilorin-based KAM Holding Plc to spare a thought for the indigenes of the town in employment opportunities.

The monarch said this during his official coronation as the Olusin of Ijara-Isin in the ancient and sleepy town.

Oba Ajibola own chains of companies including Mount Olive Nigeria Limited, Mount Olive Quarry, Mount Olive Farms and others.

He said that his acceptance of the throne was borne out of altruism, promising to dedicate his energies, connection and love to the service of the community.

He said: “I am very happy to be installed as the Olusin of Ijara-Isin. I thank the state government and council of chiefs for considering me worth of the throne.

“We have a governemnt in the state that will not impose an unpopular candidate as a monarch in any Kwara community.”

In a remark, Chief Executive Officer of KAM Holding Ltd Kamoru Yusuf urged all the obas and chiefs in around the community to cooperate with Oba Ajibola for a successful reign.

Alhaji Yusuf said “Oba Ajibola is out to develop Ijara-Isin in particular and the entire Isin land in general. If you people want us around here please embrace the new monarch. If otherwise we will runaway from you.”