By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Kwara State commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Mr Ayinla Makinde yesterday paraded nine suspects arrested for various offences in Ilorin, the state capital.

Makinde said the offences for which the suspects were arrested include street lights vandalization, transformer and cable vandalization, and possession of hard drugs.

The suspects are Mustapha Mohammed(25),Yahya Binto(25), Yusuf Akanbi(21), Lateef Jimoh( 26), Shina Hamed(21), Yusuf Ayinla(35), Damilare Idris Kanike(19), Aliu Bashir(21) and Mustapha Popoola(35).

The NSCDC Commandant said the suspects were arrested at various locations in Ilorin, the state capital which include Oja Gbooro, Isale Koko, Shao Garage, Isale Kannike, and Ipata Market.

He said, “We have told these criminals that Kwara is not a safe haven for them. They either relocate to other places or we apprehend them for prosecution.

“We promised before Christmas to make the state safe for residents and those coming for yuletide celebrations and these arrests is a make good of our promises.

“The command will not relent until we arrest each and every one of those suspects that are at large and bring them to justice.”

