By Tunde Liadi

The League Management Company (LMC) has decided to reschedule the weekend NPFL Matchday Two between Kwara United and Enyimba slated for Kwara Sports Complex, Ilorin to Wednesday, January 20th , 2021 as against the initial January 2nd.

In a circular to both clubs, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the LMC, Salihu Abubakar, said that the tie was shifted for the second time from the January 2nd date because of the logistics problems the People’s Elephant may face as they prepare for their make or mar CAF Champions League tie with Al Merriekh of Sudan on Wednesday.

“Kindly be informed that the match (Kwara United vs. Enyimba) has been rescheduled as follows (January 20th, 2021), this is following the logistics problems arising from the upcoming CAF Continental match involving the team,” the circular to both Kwara United and Enyimba stated.

Enyimba who were thrashed 3-0 in the first leg, the first round of Africa’s club lucrative cup competition by the Sudanese will strive to overturn the deficit in Aba on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the fixture between Abia Warriors and Rivers United has also been moved forward by a day to January 2nd from the initial January 3rd to enable the Pride of Rivers to have an extra day more to prepare for the return leg of their CAF Confederation Cup first-round tie with Bloemfontein Celtic of South Africa next Wednesday.

Rivers United is in a vantage position to qualify for the playoff rounds following their 2-0 away win in Bloemfontein in the first leg.