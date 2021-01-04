From Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

Former Osun State Governor Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola had faulted lack of continuity of the vision of the founders of Nigerian varsities as the factor affecting their internationalisation

Oyinlola spoke during the second Annual Lecture Series of the Osun State University titled: “Internationalisation of Higher Education in Nigeria: A change in attitude and strategy”.

The former governor whose administration established the university to operate six campuses, said that when he promised the state a university on October 1, 2006 many people thought it was politically motivated because 2007 was an election year, but on December 15, 2006 it was approved.

He said: “My intention was to have an international university that was why my administration got all the gurus in the educational sector to form the committee that will establish the university.

“At a stage, the admission (web)site of the university crashed three times, I thought that there was sabotage but the man that chaired the committee, Prof. Okebukola told me that there was nothing wrong. To the best of my knowledge, the total number of admission seeker into UNILAG as at that time was 51,000 and the count of the students wanting to come to our university was 102,000.

“Despite distractions, six campuses were established and within two years all courses were accredited including law and medical sciences. People do have a vision but part of the factors that mitigate against internationalisation is the lack of continuity.

“We had it in mind to collaborate with a world-class university like Havard University and others so that courses are run there, our student can take them here. That would have been the best way to internationalise the university.”

Earlier, the guest lecturer from the University of West England, Assistant Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Lukumon Oyedele, said varsities in Nigeria must be well funded, embrace dynamism improvement among others, noting that professor must wake up to the task of making institutions to be industrious, accountable and interdisciplinary.