Moyo, the former wife of the late Tunde Thomas who is at the center of the paternity scandal involving Adams Nuru, the managing director of First City Monument Bank, FCMB, has changed her named from Moyo Thomas to Mo David, following her relocation outside the country.

Moyo Thomas now works as a recruitment manager with Park Nicollet Health Services in America and her new name, Mo David, reflects on her profile on LinkedIn.



Her name change may not be unconnected to the fact that she wants nothing about her past life and marriage attached to her and want a clean break. Unfortunately, that hasn’t quite worked out in her favour following the death of her ex husband, Tunde Thomas.

After his burial, on December 31st, a group identified as ‘JUSTICE FOR TUNDE THOMAS’ group launched a petition on change.org calling on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to sanction the managing director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Adam Nuru over what they described as indecent behaviour.

The group alleged that the banker is responsible for the breakdown of Tunde Thomas’ marriage to Moyo which eventually led to Tunde’s death late last year. The story as posted on the website read, “Tunde Thomas died recently like about a week or two ago from depression. Apparently, kids from his marriage to Moyo Thomas belongs to his wife’s boss, Adam Nuru, the current MD of FCMB, with whom she was having an affair with.”

Following the media scandal on the paternity of her children, involving her former boss at FCMB, Adam Nuru, Moyo quickly removed her profile picture from the page.

Just yesterday, Moyo’s family members came to her defense in a statement, signed by one Adetunji Iromini on behalf of the family. The family attributed as unfortunate the fact that the memory of Tunde, the late husband of Moyo who was buried on Wednesday December 30th, was being desecrated adding that the pictures of the children involved is being posted on social media without a care.

