A young lady, Effiong Laurel Scott, has come out to claim she was raped by the man who was hacked to death by a youth corp member in Akwa Ibom. Recall that on Sunday, January 10, a youth corper named Princess Odume, was apprehended and handed over to the police for allegedly killing a man identified as Japhet Akwaowo. Princess alleged that she killed him in self-defense after he threatened to kill her upon her refusal to oblige his request to remove her clothes so that he could have sex with her. In a video that has now gone viral, Effiong alleged that Japheth also raped her in 2017 when she was 18. She insisted that the youth corper killed the deceased in self-defense. She called on other victims of the deceased to speak up so they can save the youth corper.

