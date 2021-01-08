Lafarge

Lafarge Africa Plc has extended the registration deadline for its national essay competition in Nigeria to 15th of January, 2021 to give more interested children the opportunity to participate. The firm said the move is in response to calls by parents and guardians of pupils in public schools requesting for more time to allow their children and wards to participate in the competition.

Themed “Building the Nigeria of my dreams”, the contest is in two categories – the Junior category for pupils aged 7-10 years in public primary schools and the intermediate category for pupils aged 11-14 in public junior secondary schools.

The company said it will help improve literacy amongst young adults and also engender loyalty to the nation as they will write about their hopes and aspirations of the Nigerian nation they desire.

Lafarge Africa’s Country Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Khaled El-Dokani, encouraged eligible pupils who are within the age bracket and in public schools to visit www.learnwithlafarge.com to take advantage of the opportunity to further develop their literacy skills even as they stand a chance to win cash prizes of N1.5 million in the Diamond category; N1m and N750,000 in the Gold and Silver categories respectively as well as other exciting educational consolation prizes.

He said: “One of our key sustainability priorities at Lafarge Africa is our commitment to our communities through education and we are actively collaborating with the government and the private sector to improve the country’s literacy ratio towards making an impact in reducing the World Bank estimate, which states that over 80 percent of Nigerian primary school-leavers cannot read.”

The virtual national essay competition is built on the recognition that the depth and quality of the country’s human capital are as important as its physical infrastructure.