The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has restated the conditions under which residents could access free COVID-19 tests.

“If you have COVID-like symptoms such as fever, breathlessness or cough, you can be tested for free at Lagos Biobank,” he tweeted via his verified Twitter handle @ProfAkinAbayomi.

He noted that those without symptoms and those who need COVID-19 test for personal reasons such as work or travel should book their tests at the various accredited laboratories where they will have to pay to get tested.

“It is important to clarify these conditions and know the difference between those that need to take #COVID19 test and those that want to be tested for other reasons. If you have #COVID-like symptoms such as fever, breathlessness or cough, you can be tested for free at @LagosBiobank.

“However, if you want to test for reasons such as travel and other work-related activities you can book for a #COVID19 test at @followlasg accredited Labs,” he tweeted.

The commissioner in the tweet provided the list of the public laboratories in Lagos where free COVID-19 test can be done for people with symptom and also provided the list of the fee-paying private laboratories.

Abayomi, however, stressed the importance of early diagnosis for COVID-19, noting that late diagnosis of the viral pandemic can be fatal.

“Early detection can save your life! #TakeResponsibility, get tested #ForAGreaterLagos,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control says it has so far tested 1,033,858 people, a figure that represents 0.5 percent of Nigeria’s 206 million population, based on the National Population Commission statistics.

The agency has also reported 103,999 total number of COVID-19 infections in the country since the first case of the virus was reported on February 27, 2020.

The country has also discharged 82,555 patients that had been treated and cured; while 1,382 deaths had been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

