Lagos courts open to litigations today

THE courts in Lagos State will open to litigants as from today as judges resume from Christmas vacation .

Chief Judge, Justice Lateef Alogba had last month approved December 24 to January 4, 2021  as  the period for Christmas vacation  for judges in the state.

Justice Alogba , in a public notice  and titled: “Notice In The High Court  of Lagos State 2020 Christmas Vacation” and signed on behalf of the Chief Judge by the Chief Registrar, Mrs Busola  Okunuga, said the courts will be re-opened to litigants as from  today, Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

The chief judge had approved the vacation for judges pursuant to powers vested in him under Order 49 Rule 4(C) of the high court of Lagos State (Civil Procedure Rules 2019).

With the new order, judges will hear all causes including criminal, civil, family and land matters among others,  unlike during the vacation when only urgent matters were dealt with.

