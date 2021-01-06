Lagos State Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat has lost his younger brother, Haroun, to COVID-19.

Haroun, a medical doctor, reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 before his death according to his colleagues, TVC reported.

“It is with utmost sadness that I announce the passing of my younger Brother. Dr. Haroun Hamzat,” the deputy governor said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Haroun was 37 years old.

Obafemi further urged people to be “conscious of the volatility of Covid-19. We should not only do this for ourselves but for everyone we come in contact with.”

While confirming his death, the Nigerian Medical Association, Lagos State chapter in a statement titled, ‘NMA Lagos mourns’, said, “It’s a dark moment in the Nigerian Medical Association, Lagos State, as we announce with deep regret the death of our very young colleague, Dr Haroun Hamzat.

Until his death, he worked at a primary healthcare centre in Orile Agege local council development area of the state.

“We commiserate with his immediate family, friends, associates, colleagues, and staff of Lagos State PHC Board and indeed the medical fraternity of Lagos State. We pray against such premature deaths in our fold.”