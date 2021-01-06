Dr Haroun Hamzat, half brother to the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has allegedly died from Covid-19 complications at the age of 37.

His death was announced on Tuesday, 5 January 2021 by the Lagos State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA.

The statement released by the NMA said Hamzat worked in one of the public health centres in Orile Agege Local Council Development Area, LCDA.

While the cause of Dr. Hamzat’s death has not being made formal, sources from the Orile Agege LCDA revealed that the young doctor may have died from complications arising from Covid-19 infection.

“He was sick and later tested positive for Covid-19 and was rushed to the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba where he later died,” one of the health workers in PHC Orile Agege LCDA told Vanguard in confidence.

Below is the press statement from the Lagos State chapter of the NMA:

“It’s a dark moment in the Nigerian Medical Association, Lagos State, as we announce with deep regret the death of our very young colleague, Dr Haroun Hamzat. Its “sunset at dawn” as he was just 37 years old.

“He worked as a medical officer at one of the PHCs under Orile Agege LCDA until his demise.

“We commiserate with his immediate family, friends, associates, colleagues and staff of Lagos State PHC Board and indeed the medical fraternity of Lagos State. We pray against such premature deaths in our fold.

“May the Almighty God grant his family and all of us, the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss, Amen.

“Adieu our Hippocratic Brother, Dr Haroun Hamzat may your gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

