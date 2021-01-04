By Okwy Iroegbu-Chikezie

Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources has disclaimed a trending social media post by a Lagos lawyer, Monday Ubani accusing the ministry of instigating operatives of a non- existent task force to forcibly take over a private parcel of land.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, the ministry stated that it neither sent out nor aware of any task force that intervened in any land matter.

He said he was outraged and disappointed that his name was being mentioned over an issue that is not within his ministerial purview, stating that the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources has no task force on land matters or vehicular issues and does not deal with any of the issues.

“The ministry did not send any environmental task force to intervene in any land matter. The use of the name of the Honourable Commissioner, Tunji Bello in a matter which he is not involved is totally self-serving, dishonourable and unacceptable,” Bello said.

He added that without conducting any investigation, the said M. O. Ubani just assumed that the so called task force on environment must be acting at the behest of the Commissioner.

He reiterated that rather than calling him out on the social media unjustly, the aggrieved Ubani should have directed his complaint to the appropriate agencies of the state in charge of land matters.

It should be recalled that one M.O. Ubani had gone on social media to accuse a certain task force of the Ministry of the Environment acting under the directives of the Commissioner, Tunji Bello as being responsible for forcibly taking over a disputed private parcel of land which is also subjudice.