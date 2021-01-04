By Kofoworola Belo-Osagie

The Lagos State Government has finally announced January 18, 2021, as the resumption date for the second term of the 2020/2021 academic session.

A statement signed by the Head, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mr. Kayode Abayomi noted that the new date was announced by the Education Commissioner Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo.

The statement reads: “The Lagos State Government has announced that all public and private schools below the tertiary level in Lagos State should be reopened for the second term 2020/21 academic session from Monday, 18th of January, 2021.

“Honourable Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo who revealed this today stated that this is in line with the Federal Government’s directive coupled with the second wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Mrs. Adefisayo admonished schools to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols to check the spread of the virus including wearing face masks, maintaining hand hygiene and physical distancing “not just for the improvement of overall school operations but for the safe reopening of academic activities to support the Lagos State Government’s quest for a full return.”

Mrs. Adefisayo said schools should make room for indisposed teachers or pupils to work or learn virtually from home.