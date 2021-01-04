Students of Rising Sun Children School wear face masks as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in their classroom in Yaba, Lagos, on October 12, 2020. PHOTO: Benson Ibeabuchi / AFP

The Lagos State Government has ordered all public and private schools in the state to reopen for the second term 2020/21 academic session from Monday, 18th of January, 2021.

This was announced on Monday in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo.

She noted that this is in line with the Federal Government’s directive coupled with the second wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Adefisayo enjoined all schools to make efforts to comply with all the outlined Covid-19 requirements for resumption schools.

According to her, this is “Not just for the improvement of overall school operations but for the safe reopening of academic activities to support the Lagos State Government’s quest for a full return.”

The Commissioner advised that schools should have flexible plans where students and teachers who feel sick can teach or learn from home via available online platforms, adding that schools should also strive to avoid any COVID-19 infection among all students and staff.

She also enjoined teachers, students, and visitors to wear facemasks at all times, observe physical distancing, embrace regular handwashing with soap under running water and maintain a high standard of personal hygiene within the school premises.