Lagos State government has fixed January 18 for the resumption of schools for the second term 2020/2021 academic session.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, in a statement, said all public and private schools below the tertiary level in Lagos should be reopened on the date, advising the authorities to comply with Covid-19 protocols.

The statement said: “The Lagos State Government has announced that all public and private schools below the tertiary level in Lagos State should be reopened for the second term 2020/21 academic session from January 18, 2021.

“The Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Adefisayo who revealed this today (Monday) stated that this is in line with the Federal Government’s directive coupled with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“She, therefore, enjoined all schools to make efforts to comply with all the outlined Covid-19 requirements for resumption schools.

“Not just for the improvement of overall school operations but for the safe reopening of academic activities to support the Lagos State Government’s quest for a full return.

“The commissioner advised that schools should have flexible plans where students and teachers who feel sick can teach or learn from home via available online platforms, adding that schools should also strive to avoid any Covid-19 infection among all students and staff.

“She also enjoined teachers, students and visitors to wear facemasks at all times, observe physical distancing, embrace regular handwashing with soap under running water and maintain a high standard of personal hygiene within the school premises.”

Schools were initially scheduled to reopen on January 4, but the resumption date was postponed, raising concerns that the government may impose a lockdown over the second wave of coronavirus.

Vanguard News Nigeria