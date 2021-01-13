To demonstrate its commitment to multimodal transport system, Lagos State Government has urged residents to embrace the unlimited possibilities in water transportation to ease the persistent gridlock in the state.

The Managing Director, Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY), Abdoulbaq Ladi Balogun, appealed in his new year message to commuters while mapping out LAGFERRY’s operational strategies for the year 2021. He promised that Lagosians would witness sweeping transformations in water transportation in the year.

He disclosed that arrangements have been concluded by the State Government to increase the boat fleet to 20 this year.



Balogun assured that his agency would reciprocate the government’s huge investment in water transportation with improved and efficient service delivery in the year.

The LAGFERRY boss urged Lagosians to consider water transportation as a veritable alternative mode that is fast, seamless, safe and reliable. He added that the first quarter of the new year would witness a lot of transformation in water transportation operations in the state.

“I urge you to stay tuned and expect remarkable strides in water transportation in the first quarter of the year as the agency takes delivery of additional world-class boats to increase our fleet to 20 and boost our capacity to meet the ever-increasing demand,” Balogun stated.

While appreciating the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration for its unwavering support and commitment to the intermodal transportation system in the state, Balogun informed that LAGFERRY achieved unprecedented milestones in its operations last year by commuting over 200, 000 passengers within 150 days of operation in 2020.

