By Kunle Akinrinade

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested no fewer than nine suspected traffic robbers along Y- Junction near Old Toll Gate area of Ketu, a Lagos suburb.

According to a statement issued on Friday by police spokesman, Mr. Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the arrest was made on Thursday which coincided with the New Year’s around 8 p.m.

He said: ‘’Operatives attached to Ketu Division arrested (9) suspected traffic robbers on Thursday, 31st December, 2020, at about 8pm along Y-Junction, by Old Tollgate, Ketu, Lagos State.

‘’The suspects had attacked one Mr. Adejare Adetayo and wife in the traffic at the area when police detectives on undercover operation along the area went after the hoodlums and arrested nine (9) with their operational weapons.

‘’The suspected traffic robbers are: Oluseyi Afolabi(19); Adeyemo Ayomide(18); Francis Latifa(19); Rilwan Raji(23); Ayomide Oyediran(20); Rasheed Ibrahim( 22); (7) Hamzat Abdullahi(19); Musa Gbadamosi(20) and Seun Lasisi(32). Two (2) long knives and other dangerous weapons were recovered from them,’’ Adejobi said.

The statement added that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, commended operatives of the Command for the successful operation and arrest of the hoodlums, and reassured Lagosians of adequate security and public safety.