Lagos. PHOTO: FEMI ADEBESIN-KUTI

Some Lagos residents, on Saturday, expressed optimism that 2021 would be a better year for them and the nation.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews that the previous year fell short of their expectations, with the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Adekunle Brown, a Lawyer, said he started a digital marketing business last year and was hopeful for an expansion this year.

According to Brown, who is also a fish farmer, the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on his farm was what prompted him to start up the new business.

He added that his other expectation for 2021 was for a thriving economy and a realistic health provision for the citizenry of Nigeria.

“I value life more now because the Year 2020 had thought me that life can be very unpredictable.

“It is normal to have a crisis but how you manage it is what matters most; I think I would like to infuse that philosophy to every aspect of my life.

“I believe this year will be better,’’ he said.

Another fish farmer, Mr John Aisien, however, expressed gratitude to God for helping him to surpass his target for 2020.

Aisien said he believed that 2021 would be great because he was ready to attain a new level in his business.

“In the aspect of my production last year, I planned to produce up to one million fingerlings but by the grace of God, I exceeded that. I want to go beyond that this year.

“This pandemic has taught me how to keep fighting despite the challenges.

“The goal is not to give up but to always look at the positive angle in every situation,’’ Aisien said.

Mr Solomon Odewale, a teacher, says one of his goals is to set up his company before the first quarter of 2021.

Odewale added that he looked forward to getting married this year, as his plans to get married in 2020 did not work out.

“I have two goals already for this year; one is to set up my company, and the other, to get married.

“The Year 2020 was a year of so many lessons; I learnt to appreciate the people around me more and to be more creative.

“My former girlfriend disappeared off the screen but thank God she left, it made me realise that I needed to work more on myself,’’ the teacher said.

Also, Mrs Olufunmi Adeoye, a Nutritionist, said that 2021 would be a great year, as she was ready to work harder and look for other ways to improve her career.

