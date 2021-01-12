The Lagos Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, has restated that only those with symptoms could access free COVID-19 tests in Lagos.

“If you have COVID-like symptoms such as fever, breathlessness or cough, you can be tested for free at Lagos Biobank,” Abayomi said on Twitter.

Abayomi further stated that those without symptoms and those who need COVID-19 test for personal reasons such as work or travel should book their tests at the various accredited laboratories where they will have to pay to get tested.

“It is important to clarify the difference between those that need to take #COVID19 test and those that want to be tested for other reasons,” Abayomi said.

“However, if you want to test for reasons such as travel and other work-related activities you can book for a #COVID19 test at @followlasg accredited labs.”

The commissioner in the tweet provided the list of the public laboratories in Lagos where free COVID-19 test can be done for people with symptom and also provided the list of the fee-paying private laboratories.

Abayomi also noted that it is important to diagnose COVID-19 early stating that late diagnosis can be fatal.

“Early detection can save your life,” he said.

As of Monday night Lagos has recorded 36, 875 cases out of the total 101,331 cases in Nigeria.

