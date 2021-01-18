Oba Darasimi

A court has granted the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental and Special Offences Unit the authorisation to auction 88 vehicles impounded by the police.

The Taskforce Chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye, said the order was granted by the Lagos State Mobile Court and the auctioning of the impounded vehicles will take place on Wednesday.

Speaking on the planned auction, Jejeloye disclosed that the vehicles to be auctioned by the government were impounded by the enforcement team of the agency for driving against traffic (one-way) in different parts of the state.

According to him: “They were all arraigned and forfeited by court in line with Part (3) item (27) of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reformed Law of 2018.”

CSP Jejeloye confirmed that the Public Auction would hold in line with COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday, January 20, at the Agency’s Car Park, (Behind Shoprite), Alausa, Ikeja.

He urged motorists both private and commercial bus drivers to desists from driving against traffic (one-way) as the penalty is out right forfieture of such vehicle to the government without any option of any fine.

Lagos government has become tough on traffic offenders in the state; it will be recalled that only yesterday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu ordered the taskforce to impound any vehicles with covered number plates.

Head of Public Affairs Unit, Rapid Response Squad, Femi Moliki, made this announcement in a press statement that the Sanwo–Olu, gave the order.

He disclosed that six vehicles without number plate had already been impounded after the directive and the task force will work harder to arrest more offenders in the coming days.

The task force said there wouldn’t be sacred cows in the implementation of the orders of the Governor.

Jejelye also stated that the team would not be lenient on those flouting Lagos traffic regulations and warned motorists who have the intention of driving against the traffic (one way) to desist from the act.

