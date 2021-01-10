The Lagos State Government, yesterday, warned that law enforcement agents would continue to arrest and prosecute residents who violate COVID-19 guidelines and directives, meant to curtail the spread of the deadly virus.







A combined enforcement team of the Lagos State Police Command and the Lagos State Safety Commission, yesterday, arrested youths partying at a lounge located at 38, Bode Thomas Street, Surulere.







The team, led by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, arrived at the lounge about 1 a.m and found scores of people clubbing – in contravention of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive on clubhouses closure. The culprits also violated the 12 a.m to 4 a.m curfew imposed by the Federal Government to stem COVID-19 spread.







In a statement, the Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso said: “All those arrested will be prosecuted. The enforcement will continue across the state to stop the virus, which continues to kill.”

Residents are advised to avoid large gatherings and ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. The second wave of the pandemic has continued to spread faster among Lagosians, with increased cases of patients being admitted at isolation centres.







“COVID-19 is real. The second wave is deadlier and spreads faster. People should observe the practices of physical distancing; wearing of facemasks; regular washing of hands and use of hand sanitisers always,” he said.