From left: Mr. Babatunde Amoo, Babys Father, his wifeTomilola, Dr(Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, First lady Lagos, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat wife Deputy Governor and Mrs. Folashade Jaji, Secretary to Lagos State Government with first Baby of the year, After 7years of Infertility of his parents, Male, Time: 12:00am, weight-3Kg, with CS, Baby of Mr&Mrs. Babatunde Amoo, during First Baby of the year 2021, at General Hospital Mushin, on Friday 1st January 2020. Photo: Bunmi Azeez

… Tasks residents on COVID-19 prevention

By Chioma Obinna

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu on Friday welcomed the first babies of the year in four state-owned health facilities of Mushin General Hospital, Alimosho General Hospital, Orile Agege General Hospital and Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH.

The first baby, a male, baby Amoo was who was delivered at 12:01 weighed 3kg. He was delivered at Mushin General Hospital by Mrs Tomilola Amao.

Another baby, a male who weighed 4.35kg and delivered at 2:38 am by Mrs.Onumba Foluke was is the first baby of the year in Alimosho General Hospital.

Also, baby Ajayi, a girl, who weighed 2.35kg and delivered at 12:01a.m. by Mrs. Abosede Ajayi was the first baby of the year at Orile-Agege General Hospital while the first baby of the year at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (Ayinke House, LASUTH) is baby Adesola-Fagade. The baby who weighed 3.3kg was delivered at 12.21 am to the family of Mr and Mrs Adesola-Fagade.

The mothers and babies are doing well.

Welcoming the baby, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said the baby of the Year programme was a symbolic event.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, he added that: “It is worth stating that the Ministry of Health is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that our residents have access to services that promote health and wellbeing. And part of its obligations is to strengthen structures, improve programmes and expand services that help reduce neonatal and infant mortality and ensure safe motherhood.

As such, events like this give our dignitaries the chance to evaluate where we are, as against the year before and recognise opportunities to create partnerships that can further improve service outcomes.”

He said the State Government through the Ministry of Health was committed to reducing Maternal Mortality by implementing various interventions such as advocacy/sensitization campaigns and community dialogues, upgrading of the infrastructure existing in the health facilities to provide basic and comprehensive obstetrics care, as well as other saving services.

Continuing, the commissioner reminded Lagosians that the fight against COVID-19 was not yet over, calling on all hands on deck towards flattening the curve of the second wave of the virus as such all preventive and safety guidelines must be adhered to.