The Lagos State Government on Sunday says 377 projects will be inaugurated across the state in the next few months.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known during the Year 2021 Hybrid Edition of the Lagos State Annual Thanksgiving Service, held at Lagos House Ground, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu said that all the projects were initiated to positively impact the lives of every Lagos resident.

He said that he had signed the largest budget in the history of the state into law on Dec. 31, 2020.

“The budget for the 2021 year is ready for implementation,’’ the governor said.

According to him, starting this month (January), Lagosians are going to see the renewed effort going into uplifting their welfare and living standards.

“Over the next few months, we have 377 projects slated for commissioning across the state in various sectors.

“All of them were embarked upon to positively impact the lives of every resident of Lagos State.

“These projects include the 52 Tonne Per Hour Imota Rice Mill, in Ikorodu, the Pen Cinema Junction Flyover and Ramp in Agege, the Restored Glover Memorial Hall, Marina, Lagos Island, and the Ariyo (Mile 10) – Ira – Muwo Bridge Phase 1 in Ojo.

“Others are the remodelled Youth Centre in Abesan, Ipaja, the Lagos State Affordable Public Housing Scheme in Idale, Badagry, comprising 252 units of 2-bedroom bungalows, and the LagosHOMS Housing Project in Iponri, comprising 132 housing units.

“Also billed for the inauguration are the LagosHOMS Housing Project in Lekki Phase 2, comprising 84 housing units and the LagosHOMS Housing Project Phase 2B in Igbogbo, comprising 84 housing units.’’

Sanwo-Olu said that as a government, the driving force was the vision for a Greater Lagos, hinged on the six strategic pillars of T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that T.H.E.M.E.S, an acronym for Sanwo-Olu administration’s six strategic development agenda namely, Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology.

He called on Lagosians to continue to pray for peace, prosperity, and continuous growth of the state.

“Let us remember that when it is well with Lagos, it is well with us.

“I wish you all a Happy New Year once again and I pray that 2021 will usher in blessings and good tidings for each and every one of us and for our dear state as a whole,´´ Sanwo-Olu said.

