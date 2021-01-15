The Lagos State University Thursday announced that three students of the state’s University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) tested positive for COVID-19, leading the institution to immediately close down all her hostel facilities.

In a release by the Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Lagos State University, Ademola Adekoya, the institution said roommates of the students who tested positive and their associates are being tested.

“The college already isolated the affected three students and has commenced contact tracing of all affected students.

“The hostel facilities were immediately closed for decontamination upon confirmation of the status of the students.

“All students of the college have been advised to proceed home to self-isolate for the next 14 days from where their health status will be monitored by the college. Phone numbers/contacts of all students are already obtained to that effect.

“Any students showing symptoms at home are to contact the college through dedicated lines for necessary assistance/treatment,” the statement read.

According to Adekoya, the college has handed treatment packs to all three who tested positive and also providing psychological support to them and their roommates.

He said: “Parents, guardians and the general public are assured that the safety of all staff and students is of top priority and the Lagos State University as a whole will continue to enforce compliance with COVID-19 guidelines and protocols to ensure the safety of all within her campuses.

“Management also again enjoins all students, staff and the general public to take personal responsibility and continue to observe COVID-19 guidelines as the virus is real and deadly.”

