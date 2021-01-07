By Mary Obaebor

THE Faculty of Education, Lagos State University, LASU, has conducted an orientation programme for new intakes of its newest programme, Doctor of Education, described as first of its kind in the country.

The event took place at the conference room, Faculty of Education, Main Campus, Ojo, Lagos. The Dean, Faculty of Education, Prof. Tunde Owolabi, in his speech welcomed the postgraduate students. He stated that the Department of Educational Management was the first in the country to offer the professional course, Doctor of Education at that level.

He added that elsewhere, in the United States of America, the course is equally offered. “Doctor of Education focuses more on professionalism, while PhD dwells more on research. D. ED is a course is rigorous. We have resource persons that will give you the best. You are in good hands. Be focused. Our faculty is the first that will offer such professional course at a doctorate level. I wish you the best”, he stated.

Talking about the programme, Prof. Ayodeji Abari noted that the programme was an executive one and for mature minds.

He assured that the resource persons would give the new intakes the best, adding that the programme would be completed at the right time.

On the programme, Prof Abari stated, “Doctor of Education is different from honorary degree. It is a professional degree, more of practice and applied research. Also, it is a professional programme designed for practitioners.”

Finally, Prof. Abari stated that the programme would be useful in education, public service, non-governmental organisations, citadel of learning, research institutes, organisations, corporate world and more.

“You are our ambassadors and as the first set of intakes, through you, we should have more students as the second set. Other things being equal, a minimum of three years, six semesters, you should be done”, he said.