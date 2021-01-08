Late Professor Folabi Olumide

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

After announcing the death of Lagos State University, LASU, pioneer Vice-Chancellor, VC, Professor Folabi Olumide, at 81 years of age, on Friday, the current VC, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun(SAN), named the institution’s health centre after him.

According to Fagbohun, as a mark of honour, respect and appreciation in respect of his achievements during his stint as the first Vice-Chancellor of the University, the University Management rechristened the LASU Health Centre as “Folabi Olumide Health Centre”.

Fagbohun, in a statement, said Professor Olumide died in the early hours on Friday, January 8, after a brief illness.

According to the LASU VC, “On behalf of the University Governing Council, the Senate, University Management, staff and students, with deep regret, I hereby announce the passing away of its first Vice-Chancellor, Professor Folabi Olumide.

“The Vice-Chancellor commiserates with his family, the LASU community, friends and associates on this irreplaceable loss. He prays that the Almighty God gives the family and all, the soothing comfort to bear this great loss.”

“Late Professor Folabi Olumide, an academic and Medical Surgeon would be remembered for being the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University, between 1983 and 1988, among other notable feats.”

Vanguard News Nigeria