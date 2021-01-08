Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

…Fresh process to conducted within 45days

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor and Visitor to Lagos State University (LASU), Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has cancelled the ongoing process set up for the appointment of a substantive ninth Vice-Chancellor of the University.

The Governor further directed that a fresh process that would terminate in 45 days should commence immediately.

In a statement on Friday, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, the Governor’s decision on the cancellation came after a thorough investigation and stakeholders engagement, which were necessitated by various petitions against the selection process.

According to the statement, “Governor Sanwo-Olu was inundated with petitions arising from the selection process of the Vice-Chancellor by the Governing Council. After a thorough evaluation and investigation of the various complaints, Mr Governor, in his capacity as the Visitor to the University ordered the cancellation of the process.”

Therefore, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun has also been directed by Sanwo-Olu to convene an emergency Senate meeting for the purpose of appointing one of the Deputy Vice-Chancellors, who is not a candidate in the cancelled selection process as Acting Vice-Chancellor from Monday, January 11, 2021, when the tenure of the incumbent Vice-Chancellor, Professor Fagbohun expires.

The Governor further directed that the Senate should select among its members, a pro tem chairman to superintend the meeting and conduct of the election of Acting Vice-Chancellor.

