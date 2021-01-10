LASU

A group, Prominent Lagos State Indigenes, yesterday, warned Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu against imposing an unpopular candidate as the Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), saying it would be at variance with the ideals of the institution’s founding fathers.







A statement by a socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, on behalf of the group, expressed concern that the due process carried out by eminent and erudite scholars for the selection was being jettisoned.







“We received the news of the cancellation of the selection of the new vice-chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU) by Governor Sanwo-Olu with utmost shock and bewilderment. There was no genuine reason for the cancellation of the due process carried out by eminent and erudite scholars.







“Besides, in less than a week, the tenure of the current vice-chancellor will be over and a new one ought to have been announced.”

While registering their disappointment on the development, they called on the governor to have a rethink and complete the due process by pronouncing one of the three shortlisted names in the interest of fair play and justice.







They pointed out that gone were the dark ages when a man governs the state.







“From all indications, the seven-member Joint Governing Council and Senate Selection Committee had credible individuals, worthy of their positions in the university.







“The Senate Selection Committee had completed its assignment creditably, and what was expected of the Governor was to pick from the ones recommended to him.







“Going through another selection process will lead to more rancour and suggests an opportunity to handpick a favoured candidate by the Governor.







“Where there is no justice and fair play, there will be no peace. All Lagosians and lovers of peace appeal to Governor Sanwo-Olu to conclude the selection process, as recommended by the Senate Selection Committee,” the indigenes stated.

