The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Pastor D.K Olukoya, has called on Nigerians to acknowledge God’s power in their lives with worship, praise and prayers, as they celebrate Christmas and New Year.

Pastor D.K. Olukoya, who was represented by Pastor Femi Oladosu at this year’s Y2020 Forum, held in Lagos, said mankind should always show love to one another, and to also appreciate Jesus Christ, Who died for all to live.

He called on Nigerians to observe the COVID-19 protocols to keep safe, while praying to God to heal the world and make everyone see a better New Year.

With the theme: ‘My Redeemer Liveth,’ the Carol and its nine lessons attracted school pupils from all the local government councils in Lagos State, who presented carols in different Nigerian languages, traditional dances and dramas that tell the birth story of Jesus and the three wise men.

Organised by Lagos State Universal Education Board (LASUBEB), the event also saw some of the children taking part in Bible quiz.

Showunmi Semilove from Araromi Primary School, Mushin, Lagos, emerged winner, while Adetunji Hanna of Raniatu Thompson Primary School, Surulere, Lagos and Akinjide Blessing from Estate Primary School, lba Estate, Ojo, Lagos, came second and third respectively.

LASUBEB Chairman, Wahab Alawiye-King, said the event aimed at showing love to every child in the state, as well as appreciate God for preserving Nigerians through the turbulent 2020.