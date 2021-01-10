Laura sharing her entrepreneurship journey disclosed that she decided to produce her own brand of corrector and contour, after searching for what would conceal and highlight her face properly.

Her makeup line aptly named Laura Beauty comprises of color corrector, contour palette and lipsticks in different shades.

The mother of two who is married to Nwankwo Kanu‘s younger brother, Ogbonna Kanu, may likely release other makeup products, soon enough, for her fans and makeup lovers whose demand have already exceeded products available.

“You know I love makeup, I wear makeup 6 days a week, except on Sundays because that’s family day. I started this journey March 2019 when Shirley and I were looking for corrector/contour to conceal and highlight my face properly but we couldn’t find any that I really liked.

“So I decided to produce mine, something that would cover every little unwanted spots on my face, cancel out pigmentation like dark circles, acne, patches etc.

“So while I was in the US to deliver my daughter, I contacted the manufacturers and told them the exact corrector/contour sticks I wanted them to produce, the ingredients, the colors, the design, the liquid amount per stick etc and truthfully when they delivered, I loveeeeed them because it was the exact quality I asked for.