By Olaitan Ganiu

The winner of the last year’s BBNaija reality show, Agbelese Olamilekan aka Laycon has been bestowed with a traditional title.

The rapper was recently installed as the Akeweje of Ipokia kingdom, in Ogun State.

The title was given to the reality TV star by the Onipokia of Ipokia, Oba Yisa Adesola Olaniyan in a recent ceremony.

The traditional ruler had described Laycon as a good ambassador to Ipokia and a positive inspiration to all Nigerian youths.

Laycon, in the last days of 2020, announced plans to release his debut album in 2021. He announced to his fans during his GOtv Iconic tour in Uyo, Akwa Ibom. During a meet and greet session at the Ebong Uko hall, Monty Suites, Laycon dropped the news to the excitement of many of his fans.

Laycon, an indigene of Abeokuta in Ogun state, has been getting several accolades since emerging the winner of the fifth edition of the reality TV show.

The Ogun state governor had empowered him with a role in his government as well as a house in the heart of Abeokuta.

After 70 days in the Big Brother Naija lockdown house, Laycon, who has been a fan favourite from the beginning of the show, beat Nengi, Vee, Neo, and Dorothy to the ultimate prize of N85 million.