A photo combination of the PDP and APC logos.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to take a cue from the events of the United States presidential election.

In a statement on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party believes the triumph of democratic institutions in the handling of issues related to the poll has again highlighted the demands by Nigerians on the Muhammadu Buhari administration to allow the institutions of democracy to function.

It noted that the US election was a strong lesson to “corrupt and power-drunk leaders” that no matter the desperate attempt to manipulate the system, the will of the people and the Constitution would always prevail.

The main opposition party asserted that the insistence of the US judiciary and the legislature on the provisions of their nation’s Constitution has reinforced the triumph of the collective will of a people through their system.

It alleged that Nigeria’s institutions of democracy, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies, were manipulated in the 2019 general elections.

The PDP, however, stated that the US experience has strengthened the determination by Nigerians to stand up against any manipulation ahead of the 2023 polls.

It called on Nigerians, including those in INEC, the judiciary, the legislature, security forces, and faith-based organisations, among others to join the movement to reposition and strengthen the nation’s institutions for the task ahead.

