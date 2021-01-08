The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to take a cue from the events of the United States presidential election.
In a statement on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party believes the triumph of democratic institutions in the handling of issues related to the poll has again highlighted the demands by Nigerians on the Muhammadu Buhari administration to allow the institutions of democracy to function.
It noted that the US election was a strong lesson to “corrupt and power-drunk leaders” that no matter the desperate attempt to manipulate the system, the will of the people and the Constitution would always prevail.
The main opposition party asserted that the insistence of the US judiciary and the legislature on the provisions of their nation’s Constitution has reinforced the triumph of the collective will of a people through their system.
It alleged that Nigeria’s institutions of democracy, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies, were manipulated in the 2019 general elections.
The PDP, however, stated that the US experience has strengthened the determination by Nigerians to stand up against any manipulation ahead of the 2023 polls.
It called on Nigerians, including those in INEC, the judiciary, the legislature, security forces, and faith-based organisations, among others to join the movement to reposition and strengthen the nation’s institutions for the task ahead.
The statement read,
It is instructive to state that this is the only way to reposition our nation on the path of good governance, political stability, national cohesion, and economic prosperity.
There is no overstressing the fact that for the strong institutions put in place by patriotic leaders of the United States, that nation would have been thrown into terrible turmoil or succumb to a chaotic order that would have no regard for the law and the will of the people,” the party said.
Our party, therefore, urges the Buhari Presidency to check all acts that weaken our institutions and encourage the manipulation of our security, judiciary, legislative and electoral bodies.
Mr President should take steps to ensure reforms that would strengthen our system, including ending all acts of nepotism in appointments into such sensitive institutions.
The American example equally underpins the demand for public officers, particularly the APC leadership in the National Assembly, to begin to pay greater loyalty to our country and her interest over the parochial interest of their party or the executive arm.
The patriotism displayed by American Senate Leader, Mitch McConnell, in rejecting the attempt to undermine their nation’s electoral system is a direct call on APC leaders in the National Assembly against the unpatriotic practice of putting narrow partisan interests above the national interest.
Moreover, the APC must stop being a community of people with common selfish interests and desperation for personal enrichment, who are not ready to stand up for the truth in the face of acts of injustice, deprivation and callousness against the Nigerians people and our constitutional order.
