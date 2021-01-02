Olorogun James Emadoye, LERSA President; Lekki Area Commander, ACP Gbolahan Olugbemi and Mr John Ifoto, Chairman LERSA Security Committee at the presentation of Patrol Van to the Police at the Ajah Division of of the Nigerian Police on Thursday.

The Lekki Estate Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA) has donated patrol van to the Ajah Division of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The gesture is to show support to the police division and strengthen its capability for curbing violent crimes and other social vices in the area.

The association made the donation on Thursday at the premises of the burnt Ajah Divisional Police Headquarters

The Ajah division was one of the numerous police stations burnt by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protests in Lagos. Police vehicles, as well as other properties, were set ablaze during the attacks.

