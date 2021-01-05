Our Reporter

NIGERIA international Peter Olayinka is on the radar of Bayer Leverkusen in the January transfer window, according to German football magazine Kicker,

Bayer Leverkusen are in the market for a winger as they have only three players in that department – Moussa Diaby, Leon Bailey and Karim Bellarabi.

The Bundesliga club have on their wish list Nordsjaelland’s Kamaldeen Sulemana and Slavia Prague’s Peter Olayinka.

Bayer Leverkusen have a dossier on the attack-minded player as he netted the winner against them in the group stage of this season’s Europa League.

Last summer, VfB Stuttgart were priced out of a deal for the 25-year-old, with Slavia Prague demanding ten million euros for their number 9.

Olayinka is tied to the Czech champions until June 30, 2023, having extended his contract with the club last month.

Olayinka had stints with KF Skënderbeu, SV Zulte Waregem, FK Dukla Prag and FK Bylis Ballsh before joining Slavia Prague for 3.2 million Euros in the summer of 2018.