Ahead of Saturday council election in Kano, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sued Kano state Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) and Ambassador Aminu Wali faction of PDP for contempt of court.

PDP is demanding legal action against KASIEC for impersonating the authentic PDP and the use of PDP logo on the ballot.

Addressing Journalists on Wednesday in Kano, Chairman of PDP in Kano, Alh. Shehu Wada Sagagi explained that the internal crisis rocking PDP in the State was settled by the judgment of a vacation Judge, Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo of the Federal high court, Kano.

Sagagi insisted that PDP has resolved to boycott the council as KANSIEC is however violating court verdict for admitting another candidates in the name of PDP.

He declared that the two legal actions filed before Kano high court and Federal high court sitting in the State would determine the party’s next line of action.

Meanwhile, Chairman of KANSIEC, Professor Garba Ibrahim Sheka has insisted that PDP is taking part in the Saturday election.

Professor Sheka explained that the commission has not received any formal notice on court ruling declaring PDP Kwankwasiyya as authentic party leader in Kano.



