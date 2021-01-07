Monrovia — Dr. Stella Jefferies is a Liberian who works as a healthcare provider in the United States. She is also the CEO of Lib Investments Group, LLC (LIG) which is registered in the United States and also in Liberia. The company currently has 10 investors and looking for more partners both domestically and internationally.

The company is a premier provider of investment services that contributes to the revitalization of Liberia and creating sustainable communities globally. The company provides an avenue for investors to prepare financially for their future while investing in communities in need.

The company creates a portfolio of investment choices that can transcend generations and contribute to the general welfare of Liberia and similar communities internationally.

Lib Investments Group, LLC (LIG is currently being managed by Golden Touch Corporation, business facilitation company, that provides a range of services for domestic and international companies wanting to trade but don’t know how , or wanting to have ease in operations and functionality in Liberia.

In an exclusive Interview with FrontPageAfrica on Wednesday Dr. Jefferies stressed the need for what she called a Liberian diaspora partnership with the Liberians at home to invest in their country. “No one, absolutely no one, loves Liberia more than Liberians. Other nationalities are investing in their countries, look at the Ghanaians, and look at Rwanda. So, it’s time to put away all the rhetoric and focus on investing in the country.