The former Liberia Medicines and Health Regulatory Authority (LMHRA) Managing Director and one of Liberia’s best Pharmacists, Dr. David Sumo warned that the proliferation of the street selling of energy drinks needs to be regulated.

“These days, our streets are flooded with the increasing wave of unregulated street selling of caffeinated energy drinks, young boys and girls are usually seen between moving vehicles and the sidewalks with varieties of brands of Energy Drinks for sale,” Dr. Sumo, Pharmacist said.

According Dr. Sumo, it is a deadly potential weapon that if left to thrive in the population unregulated as it currently is, there will be a continue loss of precious lives of very important members of the society.

On his official Facebook page, Dr. Sumo revealed that some if not most of these energy drinks are usually near to expire or have already expired before finding their way to the open market at very low cost.

Dr. Sumo, who has been critical when it comes to fighting fake, expired, or counterfeit drugs or drinks and other harmful substances on the Liberian market, disclosed that the daily consumption of caffeine concentrated caned-drinks (Energy Drink) is on the rise.

“People of various ages, young and old (some with pre-existing conditions including hypertension and diabetes) are seen consuming anywhere between two to three servings of these dangerous drinks daily as a means of replacing lost energy,” Pharmacist Sumo averred.

Dr. David Sumo, a pharmacist and former Managing Director of the LMHRA is known for his stance against fake, counterfeit and expired medical drugs and other health products on the Liberian market.

Dr. Sumo noted that research has found that the health risks associated with energy drink consumption are primarily related to their caffeine content.

Speaking on some of the potential risks associated with energy drinks consumption, Pharmacist Sumo said caffeine overdose lead to a number of symptoms, including palpitations, high blood pressure, nausea and vomiting, convulsions and, in some cases, even death.

The former LMHRA Boss pointed out that perhaps this is one of the contributing factors to the increase cases of stroke among young people in Liberia now.

He stressed that one of the risks associated with huge consumption of energy drinks could be a typetwo diabetes; as high consumption of caffeine reduces insulin sensitivity; adding that this is another growing health problem in Liberia as of now.

The former LMHRA Managing Director said the danger associated with the huge consumption of expired energy drinks could lead to late miscarriages, low birth-weight and stillbirths in pregnant women; adding that this could also be caused by a call for cushion among young underprivileged women of child bearing ages.

Research has shown that energy drinks also contain a variety of other ingredients, such as guarana, and the effect of long-term regular consumption of the combination of the substances in energy drinks is unknown but could be harmful.

Meanwhile, one of the Liberia’s best pharmacists, Dr. Sumo has called on the authorities responsible to curtail this situation like the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Health and others to help create a prevention awareness to abolish or stop young people or others to avoid the use of mixing energy drinks with alcohol.

He said the increase practice of mixing energy drinks with alcohol as often seen in drinking spots around Monrovia, also carries risks and young people specifically are urged to stop.

Mr. Sumo disclosed that research shows that the consumption of high amounts of caffeine (as found in energy drinks) reduces drowsiness without diminishing the effects of alcohol, resulting in “wide awake drunkenness.”

“Therefore, there is the risk that people will engage in risky and dangerous behaviour, such as violence or sexual assault, as the mix of alcohol and caffeine can lead to a loss of inhibition,” he said.

Pharmacist David Sumo earned a PhD in pharmacy and medicine and he is the former Managing Director of the Liberia Medicine and Health Regulatory Authority (LMHRA) and also a medical practitioner for over many years.

According to Dr. Sumo, there is a need for policy development and enforcement to regulate and control the sale and advertisement of energy drinks in Liberia.

Speaking from a medical point of view on his official Facebook page, Sumo suggested the following policies that could be of great help to the government and its people; noting that an evidence-based, upper limit for the amount of caffeine allowed in a single serving of any drink.

He said there should be restrictions in sales of energy drinks to children, adolescents’ and proper education provided to healthcare providers to recognize caffeine intoxication, withdrawal and dependence.