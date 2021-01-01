Breaking News

LIVE: President Buhari’s New Year Broadcast To Nigerians

By
0
live:-president-buhari’s-new-year-broadcast-to-nigerians
Views: Visits 0

As is tradition, President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday addressed Nigerians on the occasion of a new year.

The President was expected to share his administration’s goals for the calendar year and expand on the vision for his next two years in office.


INSECURITY: We’ll go tough on criminals in 2021— Amotekun commander

Previous article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News