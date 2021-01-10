James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

Chairman, Premier Lotto, Chief Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu has lost one of his wives.

The billionaire’s wife, Chief Mrs. Rosemary Adebutu died Saturday, January 9 in her Lagos home.

Rosemary is the mother of Temitope Adebutu whose controversial marriage to Jonwo, one of the sons of former president Olusegun Obasanjo, ended barely a year after.

She was said to be hale and hearty but suddenly developed a mild ailment with cold and malaria as symptoms, this weekend.

The ailment soon became severe and she was rushed to St. Nicholas Hospital, Lagos where she was confirmed: “brought in dead.”

Vanguard News Nigeria