James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA
Chairman, Premier Lotto, Chief Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu has lost one of his wives.
The billionaire’s wife, Chief Mrs. Rosemary Adebutu died Saturday, January 9 in her Lagos home.
Rosemary is the mother of Temitope Adebutu whose controversial marriage to Jonwo, one of the sons of former president Olusegun Obasanjo, ended barely a year after.
She was said to be hale and hearty but suddenly developed a mild ailment with cold and malaria as symptoms, this weekend.
The ailment soon became severe and she was rushed to St. Nicholas Hospital, Lagos where she was confirmed: “brought in dead.”
