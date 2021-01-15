The Nigeria National League (formerly National Division 1) is the second tier of club football in Nigeria.

Officials of the Nigeria National League have announced Saturday, 30th January as the kick-off date for the 2020/2021 football season.

The NNL, Nigeria’s second-tier league which provides a platform for teams to gain promotion into the top tier league has been on hold since December due to administrative, financial, and recently Covid-19 challenges.

The decision to commence the league was reached at the Annual General Meeting which held in the Ebonyi State capital, Abakaliki on Friday.

Chairman of the NNL and Member of the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation, Senator Obinna Joseph Ogba and his board presided over proceedings where the draws for the groupings and fixtures were made in the presence of representatives of the 46 teams involved.

The teams are placed into four groups. Group A1 has 11 teams, A2 has 10 teams, B1 with 12 teams while B2 has 13 teams.

Some selected opening day fixtures in group A1 include; Sokoto United vs Aklosendi FC, Oyah Sports vs Green Berets FC, EFCC vs FC Taraba while NAF FC will take on Mighty Jets.

In group B1, Go Round will tackle Akajobi FC, Shooting Stars of Ibadan will play Calabar Rovers while Stationery Stores of Lagos will battle Giant Brillars FC.

In group B2, Bendel Insurance received a bye for the opening round fixture but J. Atete will lock horns with Abia Comets FC, Remo Stars will go against Godosky FC while Apex Krane will host Bayelsa United FC to begin their campaign.

GROUPINGS

Northern Conference (A1): El-Kanemi Warriors, EFCC FC, NAF FC, Oyah Sports FC, Rarara FC, Sokoto United FC, Aklosendi FC, Gombe United FC, Green Berets FC, Mighty Jets FC, FC Taraba

Northern Conference (A2): Niger Tornadoes FC, Road Safety FC, DMD FC, Malumfashi FC, Kebbi United FC, Yobe Desert Stars, Zamfara United FC, Kogi United FC, ABS FC, Real Stars FC

Southern Conference (B1): Go Round FC, Stores FC, 3SC, Dynamite FC, Delta Force FC, Nilayo FC, Nnewi United FC, Vandrezzer FC, Ekiti United FC, rovers FC, Giant Brillars FC, Akajobi FC

Southern Conference (B2): Bendel Insurance, Joy Cometh FC, Crown FC, J. Atete FC, Apex Krane FC, Remo Stars FC, Ibom Youth FC, FC One Rocket, Godosky FC, Bayelsa United FC, Abia Comets FC, Jossy FC, Gateway FC