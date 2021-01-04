With the state government owing her salaries for roughly two years, Her Worship, Safiya Iyeh Ashipu of the Chief Magistrate Court Odukpani and her two children have embarked on a lone protest in front of the Cross River State Governor’s office.

Cross River Watch reports that Ashipu who is a single mother of two children was threatened by the Police who also seized her phone and resorted to the use of force to eject her from the front of the Governor’s office.

The Magistrate’s eldest son who carried a placard with the inscription, “Your Excellency, My Governor, You have the power to help us and change our lives for the better. Please pay my mother.”

Similarly, “Your Excellency, My Governor, please help me to complete my ENT treatment. Please pay my mother her 2 years salary,” was written on the placard of the youngest kid.

The Cross River State judiciary has been experiencing series of challenges and one of these is the issue of the governor, Prof. Ben Ayade not paying twenty-nine magistrates for over two years. Magistrate Ashipu happens to be one of them.

Concerned citizens have raised questions following the development.

While many have asked why a mother of two children who hold such a sensitive position be left to wallow in hunger and penury for two years, others are asking if the government will question her if she begins to sell judgments to be able to feed her family.

People familiar with the matter have said the issues mitigating against the smooth running of the judiciary are unnecessary, given that the State Government is being led by a Professor who ought not to be found wanting in a constitutional and welfare crisis.

Below are more pictures from Magistrate Ashipu’s protest:

