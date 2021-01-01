Iyan Zazzau, Alhaji Bashir Aminu, a major contender of the royal stool in the Zazzau Emirate of Kaduna state, is dead.

The powerful Prince from the Katsinawa Royal Household, prior to his death in the early hours of Friday, January 1, 2020, had been in court challenging the appointment of the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli.

While in court, he challenged Bamalli’s appointment arguing that: “Having scored the highest number of lawful votes cast by the kingmakers and thus selected by the said kingmakers, he has thus acquired a vested right to the stool of the Emir of Zazzau from the date of his selection henceforth.”

It was gathered that he died early on Friday at the age of 70 and was immediately buried according to Muslim rites.

“Inalillahi wa inna illaihir rajiun, indeed from Allah we are and to Him we shall return. It is with the deepest regret and no pleasure that we announce the death of the most powerful traditional titleholder and wealthiest prince in Northern Nigeria today, Alh Bashir Aminu Iyan Zazzau,” the Zazzau Emirate wrote to break the news of Mr Aminu’s death.

A graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria Aminu was also a fellow of the Institute of Financial Accountants (UK) and a fellow of the Certified National Accountants of Nigeria (CNA).

