The company pledged to “update its framework and withhold support from those who voted against the certification of the presidential election results.

Greetings card manufacturer Hallmark, which is a major employer in Kansas, has even demanded refunds from two republican senators Roger Marshall in Kansas and Josh Hawley in neighbouring Missouri who objected to the election results.

Chemical giant Dow went further than many companies, announcing it would withhold donations for the republican lawmaker’s entire terms in office for up to six years for those in the senate.

General Electric’s suspension will last until the end of 2022. After that, an employee board that oversees its political action committee will consider requests for support for those lawmakers who opposed certification on a case-by-case basis.

Tech giants Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Verizon joined banks like JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs in temporarily suspending all political giving.

So too did the Hilton Hotels chain, financial services firm Charles Schwab and manufacturing conglomerate.

It is unclear what impact the decisions will have.