Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde

…issues 7-days ultimatum to roadside traders

By Adeola Badru

GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday declared that roadside trading has become prohibited in the state, as he compelled roadside traders to disengage within 7 days with effect from Tuesday, January 5, 2021, to Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

The governor, who spoke through the Commissioner, Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources in the state, Dr. Abdulateef Oyeleke, gave the directive while sensitizing the roadside traders at Molete under the bridge, Challenge, Ringroad and Eleyele market in Ibadan, reiterating that the present administration has zero-tolerance for street trading, because of the hazards associated with the act.

He decried the environmental nuisance constituted by the roadside traders by displaying their wares on the roadside, an act which he said was at the detriment of the safety of the traders and buyers.

There have been reports of trailers and other vehicles losing control and killing roadside traders within Ibadan metropolis and other parts of Oyo State.

He also emphasized the clean and green initiative which he maintained should be embraced by all and sundry so as to add aesthetics on many of the major roads and also to check traffic gridlock, caused by street traders.

The commissioner said the governor has fulfilled his promise not to rid the major roads around markets in Oyo State of street traders until alternative spaces and shops were created for them, which according to him, has been done at the Scout Camp Neighborhood market, among others.

“It would be recalled that Governor Seyi Makinde had earlier stated that provisions would be made for street traders before disengaging them from the streets.”

“To that effect, the Scout Camp Neighborhood market have been made available for the traders to occupy free of charge this year, while they will also be enjoying the essential amenities in the market such as the generating plant, Borehole water supply and security of the market,” he added.

Oyeleke further said that traders should visit the Ministry of Trade for the proper allocation of the shops.

He hinted that it has become an offense for anybody to sell on the roadside starting from next week, as anyone caught would face the wrath of the law.

Vanguard News Nigeria