Akinwale Aboluwade

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has donated two pick-up vans each to the Nigerian Army and the Vehicle Inspection Office, VIO, of the state government, declaring that the vehicles would aid service delivery.

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Security, CP Fatai Owoseni (retd.), during the presentation, said the decision was in line with his belief that the government must ensure enhanced service delivery by agencies operating within its domain.

Governor Makinde said, “We are here this afternoon to make donations of pick-up vehicles to the Nigerian Army and the VIO.

“This is in support of the statutory performance of the duties of the VIO and the Nigerian Army and it is with a view to adding value to what these two institutions are doing in the state

“I stand here to the glory of God and for the benefit of enhanced safety and security and traffic management in Oyo State to present the keys of the pick-up vehicles, which have been approved to be presented to these two institutions.

“The representative of the Nigerian Army is here, who will collect on behalf of the Nigerian Army while the representative of the Vehicle Inspection Office in Oyo State will also collect on their behalf. “Therefore, I have the honour of presenting the vehicles that have been procured by the state for the enhanced performance of the Nigerian Army in the state. I also hereby present these pick-up vans to the vehicle inspection unit to enhance statutory performance of its duties in the state and for traffic management.” While responding, the Director of the VIO, James Ajayi, expressed gratitude to the governor and expressed the readiness of his men to up the ante of their performance. We give you our word and promise that we will perform our duties diligently and we will make sure that all the cars plying Oyo roads are road-worthy. This will enhance our operation more.” He said, “It is our great pleasure to appreciate Governor Seyi Makinde for his support to our department, most especially the Vehicle Inspection Office of Oyo State

