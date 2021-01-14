Oba Darasimi

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said insecurity in the state is being fueled by the influx of foreigners into the state.

The governor, who had in December said foreigners who are fighters from Mali, a West African country, were making serious attempts to cross into the state from the Saki border, is worried the state is not taking proper documentation of people coming into their domain.

Makinde, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, said some foreigners without proper documentation are contributing to the rising insecurity in the state.

The governor warned traditional rulers against allocating lands to foreigners without proper documentation in their domains, saying such would not be tolerated.

The statement read, “The governor equally warned traditional rulers and village heads against allocating lands to undocumented foreigners, stating that some undocumented individuals had been contributing to insecurity in the state. So, we are going to provide some documentation for them. Those who work in the mining site will be documented and a task force is being set up to do this.”

However, the governor is also worried that the relationship between the police and the Amotekun security outfit is not cordial, assuring that he will work hard to make the two institutions work together

“Amotekun is not operating in a vacuum. They are a creation of the law of the state. The Nigerian Police is a creation of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is normal that we have inter and intra agency friction where possible, but we will get everybody together and seek alignment towards the same end basically,” he said.

He said some persons were out to discredit the good works of Amotekun but said such would not be allowed to stand. He, however, called on whoever had any genuine complaints against the security outfit to come forward, saying the state would look into such.

He stated that the state would also not sit idly and watch any Amotekun corps operate outside the law but also said that the state would also not yield to blackmail against the new security outfit.