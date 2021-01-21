Akinwale Aboluwade

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State disclosed on Thursday that the first phase of the reconstruction of Akesan market has been completed, adding that work would begin in earnest on the second phase.

It will be recalled that the reconstruction of the ancient Akesan market commenced few months after the tragic fire outbreak that razed the entire market last year leaving the traders with losses running into several millions of naira.

The first phase of the project comprise two buildings with 556 lock-up shops, an administrative block, a security office, a clinic, 12 units of toilets with the perimeter fencing and road network completed.

The governor, who was on the inspection of the construction at the Akesan Market and the the 5.25 kilometres Gedu-Oroki-Sabo-Asipa Road, expressed satisfaction on the quality of the works being done by the contractors.

Governor Makinde , who led some government officials on the inspection of the project, said the quality of the works done showed that a new approach had been introduced to execution of public projects in the state.

The governor expressed joy that his administration had succeeded in assuaging the burden of the traders who suffered setbacks some months ago as a result of the tragic incident, through the projects.

He gave the go-ahead for the commencement of the second phase of the Akesan Market project, stating that the second phase would be commissioned by the second year of the administration.

He said, “Today, I am giving the go-ahead for Phase 2 of the Akesan Market Project to start in earnest. The developer mentioned that we can attain the completion for both phases within another three or three and a half months.

“So, we have given them the go-ahead and we are confident that, by our second year in office, Akesan market will be fully commissioned, with market men and women carrying out their activities.

“The quality is good. It is validating that there is indeed a new approach to public project in Oyo State because you can see the quality. And our people are quite excited and I am also happy that we have the opportunity to, at least, add to the joy of the people.”

The caretaker chairman, Oyo East Local Government, Saheed Arowosaye, while expressing his appreciation on the project, said, “We are glad to receive you here today and we are happy that you have done something like this for us.

“Five months ago, you gave us the authority to embark on this project and we are happy that the first phase is completed. The two buildings have 556 lock-up shops.

“For the security of the lives of our mothers and their general well-being while at Akesan market, we have an administrative block, a clinic, and 12 units of toilets here. We also have perimeter fencing and a good road network.”

On the governor’s entourage are the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun; the Chief of Staff, Chief Bisi Ilaka; former Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; Head of Service, Mrs. Ololade Agboola; and the Chairman, Oyo State Advisory Committee, Senator Hosea Agboola.

Others are the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun; Commissioner for Energy and Minerals Resources, Seun Ashamu; and the Special Adviser to the governor on Strategy and Political Matters, Babatunde Oduyoye, among others.

Like this: Like Loading...